Forum gets first RM10 mln for proposed HQ

KUCHING: The Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) has received RM10 million out of the RM25 million pledged by the Sarawak government for the construction of its proposed headquarters in Miri.

The cheque was presented by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office here Tuesday to Forum president Antonio Kahti Galis in the presence of committee members.

Speaking to reporters after the cheque presentation, Forum adviser Dato Gerawat Gala said the RM10 million was part of the pledge made by Abang Johari during the Seventh Orang Ulu Cultural Symposium in November last year.

“The chief minister, in response to a request from Forum, had pledged RM25 million to build the proposed (Forum) headquarters in Miri.

“We are very thankful and grateful because the chief minister had also approved a piece of land in Miri, about five acres, for our Forum building. With the first RM10 million, the project can now begin,” said Gerawat, who is State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Mulu assemblyman.

He said the federation is now waiting for the approval of the State Planning Authority before beginning the tendering process.

He said Forum is targeting for the commencement of construction in April or May next year, assuming all the approvals are given according to their plan.

“But it might be slightly delayed. We can’t say for now but the target for us is to perform the earth-breaking ceremony in April or May next year.

“We will invite the chief minister to do the earth breaking,” he said.

He said the proposed two-storey headquarters will be an iconic building the Orang Ulu community, and will comprise a hall that accommodate 700 to 800 people; as well as a multi-purpose hall where officers from all nine member associations will have their own space.

“There will be another building at the side, which is a gallery, where we plan to use it to display our Orang Ulu heritage and some history of the Orang Ulu community.

“In front, we will have an open field which we hope could be used for various cultural activities or for sports.”

Gerawat, meanwhile, said during the cultural symposium last year, Abang Johari had also pledged a grant of RM10 million as paid-up capital for the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI).

He said they are waiting for the Registrar of Societies to approve the registration of OUCCI.

Assistant Minister of Water Supply Datuk Liwan Lagang, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Baram MP Anyi Ngau were also present during the cheque presentation.