Full list of new Sarawak Cabinet (Video)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has reshuffled the State Cabinet today following the resignation of Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh as Second Finance Minister, and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce.

The new line-up is as follows:

Chief Minister: Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity & Ombudsman): Datuk Talib Zulpilip

Assistant Ministers:

Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi (Islamic Affairs and Kuching City North Commission)

Datuk John Sikie Tayai (Native Laws and Customs)

Hajah Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring)

Abdullah Saidol (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit)

Deputy Chief Minister:

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

Tan Sri James Jemut Masing

Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning: Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg

Second Minister of Finance: Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

Ministry of Urban Development and Resources (i): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg

Ministry of Urban Development and Resources (ii): Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan

Assistant Minister: Datu Len Talif Salleh

Ministry of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development: Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

Assistant Ministers:

Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn

Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail

Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development: Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing

Assistant Minister: Datuk Julaihi Narawi

Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development: Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan

Assistant Minister:

Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais

Malcolm Mussen Lamoh

Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research: Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong

Assistant Minister:

Dr Annuar Rapa’ee

Ministry of Welfare and Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development: Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah

Assistant Ministers:

Datuk Francis Hardin Hollis

Rosey Yunus

Ministry of Utilities: Dato Sri Stephen Rundi Utom

Assistant Ministers:

Datuk Liwan Lagang (Rural Electricity)

Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi (Water Supply)

Ministry of Local Government and Housing: Datuk Dr SIm Kui Hian

Assistant Ministers:

Datu Dr Penguang Manggil

Dr Annuar Rapa’ee

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture: Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

Assistant Minister:

Dato Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew

MInistry of Youth and Sports: Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

Assistant Minister: Datuk Snowdan Lawan

Ministry of Transport: Datuk Lee Kim Shin

Assistant Minister: Datuk Dr Jerip Susil