Go-Jek helps young find jobs — Syed Saddiq

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet decision to approve a proposal to create a motorcycle taxi service, Go-Jek, will enable the young especially ‘Mat Motor’ (motorbike Mat) to get employment, said Minister of Youth and Sports (MYS) Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Syed Saddiq, in a video delivery on his Facebook social page on Go-Jek, said that if implemented, it could also help society to obtain public transportation at a low cost without facing traffic congestions.

‘’We are sincere in wanting to ensure the ‘Mat Motor’ group receive hundreds of thousands job opportunities.

‘’At the same time, we want help the ‘Pak Cik’ (uncles) and ‘Mak Cik’ (aunties) running existing stalls to sell their wares through Go-Jek,’’ he said.

He said that Go-Jek services could also benefit young entrepreneurs to sell their products.

‘’God willing, we will continue to work hard to ensure our young people are championed in the best possible manner. This is the future of our Malaysia,’’ he said.

Syed Saddiq had tabled the motion and proposal to the Cabinet today to implement the programme.

Minister of Entrepreneur Development Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof also announced today that the Cabinet had decided that a study of the legal aspects of the move be made first before it could be implemented.

A decision had been made that the Ministry of Transport and the MYS would shoulder the responsibilities of creating the avenue and laws for Go-Jek, he added. — Bernama