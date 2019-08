KUCHING: Datu Jaul Samion has been appointed as the new Sarawak State Secretary, replacing Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

Jaul had previously been appointed as acting State Secretary in May, after Morshidi went on extended leave prior to his upcoming retirement.

He was previously a Deputy State Secretary, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Land Development, and had served previously in various other ministries, including the Ministry of Industries.