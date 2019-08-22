KLIA information counter deluged following systems disruption

SEPANG: The information counter at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here was deluged by passengers at about noon today, following a systems disruption which began last night.

The disruption to the airport’s Total Airport Management System (TAMS) had affected flight display information and slowed the check-in process, among others.

Although long and snaking passenger queues could be seen when Bernama visited the area, airport CARE or customer service ambassadors were calm and attending to query after query with a smile.

Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd customer service manager Rosmawati Mohamad Saufi said the situation was under control and the number of CARE ambassadors had been increased since 3 am to assist passengers at critical points.

Explaining that this was the first time TAMS had experienced a disruption, she said check-ins were experiencing a delay because the process was being handled manually.

Rosmawati added that the frequent questions from passengers related to where they could check-in, flight timing and departure gate information.

Iranian mechanical engineer Mahdi Ebadi, 32, who had just arrived at the airport for an Australia-bound flight, praised the airport ambassadors for their helpfulness and courtesy, while local passenger Mohd Hafiz Zulkifli, 25, who was travelling to Kedah with three family members, said he was prepared for delays as he made it a habit to arrive at the airport early.

In a statement, airport operator, Malaysia Airports, said it had deployed about 500 staff to assist passengers on the ground while the systems were being stabilised by their technical team.

It said all relevant stakeholders such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and representatives of airlines operating at KLIA including the chairman of the Airline Operators Committee (AOC), had been briefed on the latest progress and mitigation plans. – Bernama