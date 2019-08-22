PBK denies getting sponsorships from members of other parties

SIBU: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) refuted claims that the party was sponsored by some political heavyweights aligned to Pakatan Harapan (PH), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Barisan Nasional (BN).

In a press statement yesterday, PBK president Voon Lee Shan pointed out that there is a campaign to tarnish the party’s good name.

“There is an ongoing campaign to smear the good name of our party by saying that we are sponsored by some political heavyweights who are in PH, GPS or BN.

“To clear all doubts, I am here to inform the general public that we are not sponsored by any individuals or parties aligned to PH, GPS or BN as speculated.

“I am also here to clarity that no crony of PH, GPS or BN is sponsoring our cause,” he clarified.

Voon said the PBK only has one mission at the moment – that is to seek independence for Sarawak by constitutional means under domestic and international laws.

“In our quest of independence, there is no way PBK will work with PH or any political party from Malaya.

Our supporters are urged to stay behind us and should not be distracted by GPS because GPS has no desire to see Sarawak become an independent nation.

“GPS fight for autonomy will not see Sarawak’s rights be protected or rights be taken back,” he added.

He said that GPS government should know Sarawak will lose many of its rights soon because Malaya’s policy of “human colonialism” and “economic imperialism” will cause many Sarawakians, to lose their identity and economic control of the resources and economy of the state.

Human colonialism is about dominance by Malaya over culture, religion and lifestyles of the people of Sarawak and human colonialism can cause Sarawakians born in the interior to lose their native identity, he claimed.

At the same time, direct control over the issuance of birth certificates and identity cards for the so-called stateless people which is part of this human colonialism strategy will see large influx of immigrants into Sarawak in the very near future, he said.

“People of Sarawak are reminded of what is happening in Sabah at the moment where many people who were said not born in Sabah could easily got them issued with Malaysian identity cards,” he added.

The fight for autonomy by GPS, but, being not a fight for independence for Sarawak is not acceptable to Parti Bumi Kenyalang, he asserted.

“For this reason, our party will not, at the moment, be able to work with GPS. PBK at the moment is also not able to work with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“Although PSB is a local party, we are unsure which direction this party will be heading to at the moment.

“It has been speculated that PSB is more interested to help PH to get rid of GPS,” he suggested.