Solarvest signs IPO underwriting with M&A

KUCHING: Solar photovoltaic system specialist, Solarvest Holdings Berhad (Solarvest), has entered into an underwriting agreement with M&A Securities Sdn Bhd (M&A Securities) in conjunction with the initial public offering (IPO) of Solarvest on the ACE market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities).

The group’s IPO exercise entails a public issue of 98.82 million new shares in the group, representing 25.3 per cent of its enlarged share capital.

Under the agreement, M&A Securities will underwrite a total of 39.06 million new shares made available for the Malaysian public and the group’s eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

20.70 million shares will be offered via private placement to selected investors, while the remaining 39.06 million shares will be placed out to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

At the signing of underwriting agreement ceremony, Group chief executive officer of Solarvest, Davis Chong Chun Shiong said “We are excited to begin the next chapter of our corporate journey. This marks a significant milestone for us as it propels us one step closer to be listed on Bursa Securities.”

“The listing exercise would boost our growth plans as the proceeds will be channeled to expedite our expansion activities in the domestic and international solar PV markets. Locally, we aim to strengthen our market footprint in LSSPV programmes especially in the third round of LSSPV (LSS3) bidding exercise.

“For the commercial and industrial market, we are expanding into the Southern region of Peninsular Malaysia, pursuing business opportunities in Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor. Outside of Malaysia, we plan to enter into new geographical markets, namely Vietnam and Taiwan.”

“There is growing emphasis and initiatives to encourage the use of solar PV as a form of renewable energy by the government of Malaysia and the countries we plan to penetrate into.”

Solarvest specialises in turnkey engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for solar photovoltaic (solar PV) systems. The Group has completed solar PV systems for Large Scale Solar Photovoltaic (LSSPV) plants as well as residential, commercial and industrial properties.

Its services cover the entire process of a solar PV project from the initial site study and assessment, design and procurement of components and modules, to system installation and commissioning. The Group also provides operations and maintenance services of solar PV systems.

“In Malaysia alone, the total solar PV installed capacity is expected to grow from 697MW in 2018 to 3,429MW in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent mainly driven by the Net Energy Metering (NEM) and LSSPV programmes1. Being an established turnkey EPCC solar PV contractor, this presents a robust growth opportunity for us,” Chong added further.

Additionally, the group also plans to allocate part of the proceeds to enhance its technical capabilities, which includes acquiring new project machinery and equipment as well as upgrade its information technology (IT) software and hardware. The remaining of the IPO proceeds will be used for working capital for the Group’s daily operation and future projects, repayment of bank borrowings and listing expenses.

Solarvest is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities by October 2019. M&A Securities is the adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent for the IPO exercise.