Thailand sees KK as main gateway to Bimp-Eaga

KOTA KINABALU: Thailand is looking to enhance its investment in Sabah, particularly in the medical tourism sector and niche tourism packages.

Thailand Ambassador to Malaysia Narong Sasitorn said the country was also hoping to be part of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines-East Asia Growth Area (Bimp-Eaga) via Kota Kinabalu.

“With the port and terminal facilities in Kota Kinabalu, the Pan Borneo Highway and diversification of industrial base, we see Kota Kinabalu as the main gateway to Bimp-Eaga.

“We hope Thailand can be part of this growth area,” he said, addressing a trade forum and business matching titled ‘Bridging Trade and Investment – Relations Between Thailand and East Malaysia (Sabah)’, here yesterday.

The ambassador was leading a group of Thailand businessmen and members of Thailand’s Board of Trade to seek out potential investment and trade opportunities in the state.

At the same time, he said Sabah could leverage on Thailand’s expertise in agriculture, in line with the state’s vision to diversify into the sector.

“Thailand is Sabah’s third-largest trading partner (in Asean) but the volume still small and we have yet to achieve its full potential,” he said, adding that in term of the country to country, Malaysia is Thailand’s main trading partner in Asean with trade value stood at US$25 billion last year.

The one-day forum, organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce Thailand, aimed to raise awareness among Malaysian entrepreneurs in Sabah on potential trade opportunity with Thailand and enhance a closer partnership between private sectors from the two countries. – Bernama