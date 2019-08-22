Three arrested in two separate drug raids in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING: Police arrested a 25-year-old woman from China and 34-year-old local man from Siburan during a drug raid at a house in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

In the 2.30pm raid, police found 10 ecstacy pills worth RM500 that was kept inside two plastic packets in a bedroom on the second floor of the house.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid in a statement said both suspects will be investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspects who showed negative results in a drug test is currently under lock-up.

Earlier, on the same day in Kota Samarahan, police arrested an 18-year-old male suspect at a house in Kampung Tanjung Bundong when drugs believed to be methamphetamine was found inside his sling bag.

Hasnir said the raid said was carried out around 11am based on intelligence that they have gathered on the suspect.

Inside the sling bag, police found 57 straw tubes containing the drugs which is estimated to be valued at RM750.

The suspect who tested positive for amphetamine will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.