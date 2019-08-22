Unemployed man arrested for suspected drug abuse in Sibu

SIBU: Police have arrested an unemployed man for suspected drug abuse at Bako Road here yesterday.

Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid said in a statement that they also seized crystalised substance believed to be syabu weighing 17 grammes from the suspect worth about RM2,550.

Hasnir said that the 22-year-old suspect from Mui Huong Road here was stopped by a team of policemen while he was at a shop in Bako Road at 4pm.

However, they failed to find any drugs when they inspected him, he said.

“The team then inspected a car used by the suspect. He then took a black plastic bag tied on the road placed underneath the car.

“They checked the plastic bag and found three packets containing the substance,” he said.

Hasnir said the suspect was then taken to Sibu central police station.

His urine test turned out negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession.