Woman cheats death after car turns turtle in accident

MIRI: A woman in her 20s cheated death after the car she was driving turned turtle in a single vehicle accident at KM2 Miri-Bintulu Road earlier this morning.

She was travelling back from work from Marina Bay heading to Taman Bumiko around 1am when she lost control of the vehicle which skidded to the roadside.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Station operations chief Abang Muhammad Fhazil Abang Abdul Manaf, seven firefighters on a Fire Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services machinery were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.38am.

“As a result of the accident, the victim was thrown out of the vehicle and sustained injuries to her arm and head,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was given early treatment and was later taken to Miri Hospital on an ambulance by medical personnel for further treatment.

The firefighters have also cleaned up the oil spills and glass fragments at the scene and the operation ended at 2.08am, he added.