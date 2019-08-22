Zakir Naik summoned again by Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik was called up by Federal Police (Bukit Aman) today to record his statement for the third time.

The 54-year-old was seen entering the Federal Police headquarters in a Toyota Innova at 3.38 pm.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Datuk Akhberdin Abd Kadir, he was then taken in a police car to Tower 2 at Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded.

The preacher from India, who is a permanent resident in Malaysia, had previously given statements to police on Friday and Monday.

The statements are in connection with remarks he allegedly made against Malaysian Hindus and Chinese during a talk in Kota Bharu on Aug 3, prompting calls for him to be deported to India.

Zakir has been wanted by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. – Bernama