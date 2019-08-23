Abang Johari: Dr Jerip has applied to join GPS, tight-lipped on which component party

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil has applied to join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, said Dr Jerip, who is former deputy president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) had already quit PSB.

“Oh, he (Dr Jerip) is still in GPS. He has resigned from PSB,” he said when met by journalists after launching ‘Bridging Trade and Investment Relations between Thailand and East Malaysia (Sarawak) Trade Forum 2019 and Business Matching’ at Pullman Hotel here.

He was prompted for comments on why Dr Jerip, who had quit PSB and is presently partyless, remained as part of the State Cabinet.

Abang Johari said Dr Jerip’s application to join GPS “is being considered”.

When asked which component party of GPS Dr Jerip had applied to join, the chief minister said: “I don’t have to tell you.”

When pressed whether Dr Jerip’s application had been accepted, he responded by saying: “I’ll let you know lah.”

In an announcement on the minor State Cabinet reshuffle yesterday, Dr Jerip was retained as an assistant minister.

The reshuffle came in light of the recent resignation of Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh as the Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce and Second Finance Minister.

The first portfolio is now merged with Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s ministry known as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has succeeded Wong as the Second Finance Minister following the Cabinet reshuffle.

Wong was the Second Finance Minister for 15 years and appointed as the Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce in May 2017.

The four component parties of GPS are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).