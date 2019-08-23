Jaul says to serve the people without racial prejudice

KUCHING: Newly appointed State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion says he will ensure that the Sarawak Civil Service serve the people without racial prejudice and without bias.

“Racial issue never exists in the Sarawak civil service when it comes to deliver the best services to the people of Sarawak. As a representative of the Sarawak government, our key focus is to serve to the best that we possibly can,” he said when met at the Chief Minister’s Office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday.

Jaul earlier on attended a press conference chaired by Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who also announced his new State Cabinet and posts of mayors and/or chairmen of local authorities.

Jaul also said he would make sure that all approved projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan would be implemented according to their respective schedules.

“There are also those under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

He also described his latest appointment as a heavy feat because there would be so many things to do, particularly on improving quality of services to the people and the numerous people’s issues to be addressed.

Jaul is former deputy State Secretary and former permanent secretary to the Ministry of Land Development, and has also served in various other ministries including the one overseeing industrial development in Sarawak.

Jaul takes over the state secretary post from Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

Prior to yesterday’s annoucement, Jaul was acting state secretary since May 16, the date that Morshidi took a long leave before his retirement.