Largest steel plant in the region to be built in Samalaju, Bintulu in collaboration with China

KUCHING: A steel manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 10 million tons per annum, billed to be the largest in the region, will be built in Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu by investors from China.

Once completed, this state of the art facility will be one of the most advanced steel manufacturing plants in the region employing more than 4,000 operational personnel.

The project is expected to begin earthworks by the end of 2019 and commence construction in mid-2020.

Yesterday (Aug 22), Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg received a courtesy call from the team of investors who updated him on the progress of the multi-billion ringgit investment.

Also present during the visit was Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also the Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

The Chinese delegation comprised of President of the Metallurgical Corporation Zhang MengXing, Vice-President of CCCC International Investment Holding Co. Ltd Xu Jun and Chief Executive Officer of Wenan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd Wang Wenan.

Zhang told the chief minister that the project’s proposed production capacity had been increased from the original 3.5 million tons per annum to 10 million tons per annum, thus making it the largest steel manufacturing plant in the region.

The project will incorporate the latest smart technology and environmentally friendly design utilising 5G technologies, in collaboration with Huawei.

Zhang said this was in line with Sarawak’s policy of moving its industries toward Industry 4.0, as envisaged by the chief minister.

Others also present were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Malcom Mussen Lamoh and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng.