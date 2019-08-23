Lee to use past experience to spearhead Ministry of Transport

KUCHING: Datuk Lee Kim Shin will make full use of his past experience as assistant minister of land and air transportation and safety to build up the newly formed Ministry of Transport, which he will be heading.

Lee said he used to be the assistant minister of that portfolio in his 13 years in the ministry of infrastructure development and communication before his last appointment as Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister.

“I will do my utmost best and serve to the best of my ability and knowledge to support the Chief Minister in his vision to develop transportation in Sarawak.

“I used to be assistant minister in ministry of infrastructure development and communication in charge of transportation for 13 years. I will use whatever experience before this to build up this new ministry,” he told reporters before meeting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

Abang Johari at a press conference announced a cabinet reshuffle which saw Lee, 69, appointed as Minister of Transport, while Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, 64, is the new Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Lee thanked Abang Johari for the trust and confidence in him.

He also attributed his ‘promotion’ to full minister to recommendation from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“I have been assistant minister for 15 years,” he said.

He also said he was as surprised as anyone when informed of the appointment as Minister of Transport.

“I have just received news. You in the media knew earlier than me,” he added.