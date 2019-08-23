Makna opens house for needy cancer patients of SGH

KUCHING: The National Cancer Council (Makna) launched its first halfway house in the state to serve cancer patients from financially-challenged background undergoing treatment at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The halfway house located at Jalan Kapor here provides temporary free accommodation to alleviate the burden of patients undergoing frequent radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment or check-ups as they may be physically unfit to travel back and forth between their houses and the hospital especially if they hail from other parts of the state.

“We hope that by providing this requisite facility, cancer patients from all parts of Sarawak can take this opportunity to complete their treatment without having to worry about the travelling cost,” said Makna general manager Farahida Mohd Farid who was on hand to officially open the facility with SGH deputy director (Clinical) Dr Norinawaty Abang Daud.

She said based on the council’s observation, patients have to travel far to seek treatment particularly those from the interior parts of the region.

“They have difficulties with travel and accommodation costs to take a trip to the hospital.

“We hope that with the facility, it will ease their treatment course without any interruption,” she remarked.

Designed to ensure patients experience cheerful and calming stay, the halfway house is equipped with basic home facilities and kitchen supplies. It also comes with ten comfortable single beds, internet access as well as free transportation to SGH and back.

The halfway house in Kuching is the fifth to be launched by Makna following four others launched last year in Johor Bahru, Penang, Kelantan and Sabah.