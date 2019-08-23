Number of Malaysians suffering from kidney problems to increase, NGO warns

SIBU: The number of Malaysians with kidney problems is expected to increase to 106,000 by 2040, according to the National Renal Registry Malaysia’s data.

In this regard, the Sibu Kidney Foundation (SKF) board of trustees chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau stressed that the best way to reduce the risk of kidney disease is to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“In 2016, some 39,711 patients nationwide were on dialysis due to kidney failure and the number is increasing twofold every year.

“High blood pressure, diabetes or a family history of kidney failure put people at an increased risk of developing kidney diseases,” he said when officiating at the SKF Patient Day here last night.

He noted that many people are not aware that their kidneys have failed and they might find out too late.

The need for dialysis or transplantation can be avoided if kidney diseases are detected early, he added.

“Therefore, it is important that we take good care of our critically important organs and keep them as healthy as possible at every stage of life,” advised Lau.

Touching on SKF, he recalled it had 38 registered patients in 2016, adding that the number of kidney patients receiving treatment at the facility had increased to 67 as at August this year and there are 11 incoming patients.

Lau added that SKF currently has 27 units of dialysis machines, of which 13 are haemodiafiltration (HDF) machine and 14 are haemodialysis (HD) machines.

“In fact, I think we are the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) centre with the most number of HDF machines throughout Malaysia,” he said.