One Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports enough, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said today that one youth assistant minister in the State Cabinet would suffice, and that any more would be unconstitutional.

Responding to the disappointment of certain quarters that there was only one assistant minister of youth and sports, the Chief Minister said he could not appoint another youth assistant minister as stipulated under the State Constitution.

“Yes, (we have Datuk) Snowdan (Lawan). Cannot (have more youth assistant ministers) because it is just a replacement.

“Based on our (State) Constitution, we cannot have more than the number (we presently have) in the Cabinet,” he said when met by journalists after launching ‘Bridging Trade and Investment Relations between Thailand and East Malaysia (Sarawak) Trade Forum 2019 and Business Matching’ at Pullman Hotel here.

Following an announcement on the minor State Cabinet reshuffle yesterday, Snowdan continues to assume the portfolio of Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports.

The reshuffle also saw the reintroduction of Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) under the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

To this, Abang Johari said: “That one is just to replace what had been done before.”

He added that both the portfolios used to be assumed by the late Datuk Daud Abdul Rahman.

The chief minister explained: “It is under CMO. But I have asked one assistant minister to help me.”

In light of the reshuffle yesterday, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi is the assistant minister looking after Islamic Affairs and DBKU. Dr Rahman is also Assistant Minister of Water Supply.