One killed, 8 injured after fire breaks out in Paris hospital

This handout picture shows firefighters intervening to extinguish a fire at Henri-Mondor Hospital in Creteil after a fire broke out in the nursing students’ residence. — AFP photo

PARIS: At least one person was killed and eight injured after a fire broke out overnight in a hospital complex on the outskirts of Paris, authorities said on Thursday.

The fire at the Henri Mondor hospital in Creteil broke out late on Wednesday night and was eventually brought under control in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“The fire in the residential block within the Henri Mondor hospital complex has now been brought under control thanks to the intervention of firefighters,” Paris public hospitals chief Martin Hirsch said on Twitter.

“We regret to say that there has been one death,” he said. — Reuters

