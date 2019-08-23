Rabies: No dogs allowed in or out of Sarawak’s border with Kalimantan

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee has imposed a total ban on the movement of dogs along the state’s border with Kalimantan with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said no dogs will be allowed either in or out, and all officers from government agencies manning the exit or entry points have been directed to enforce the total ban.

Uggah pointed out that the ban is another step necessary to eradicate the outbreak of rabies in the state.

“With immediate effect, no dogs will be allowed in or out of the state’s border with Kalimantan,” the committee’s chairman Uggah said.

He said this before chairing the committee’s coordination meeting for the coming Phase 6 of the state anti-rabies operation, set to take place from Aug 28 to Sept 12.

The operation will cover Sibu, Kanowit, Song, Kapit, Saratok, Sarikei, Meradong and Julau districts.

Uggah said the five such operations have removed 5,998 stray dogs so far.

He also revealed that official statistics have recorded 300 dog bites a week across the state.

Rabies has claimed 19 live in the state since the outbreak in 2017.

The latest victim was a 46-year-old man from Padawan, who died on Aug 7.

Present at the meeting were Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui and deputy state secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.