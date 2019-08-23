Senator lauds ‘in-house cleansing’ of drug-addicted cops

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling has lauded the Royal Malaysia Police for carrying out ‘in-house cleansing’ against personnel involved in drug abuse.

“I applaud the action taken by the force. It is actually long overdue and this action of ‘in-house cleansing’ speaks volumes of the commitment of Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador in wanting to make the force a world-class and respected enforcement body,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said those caught under the ongoing nationwide ‘Op Blue Devil’ exercise must be sent for rehabilitation if found guilty of abusing drugs, while repeat offenders need to be sacked from the force.

Ling also called on the police force to focus on possible links between drug syndicates and police personnel, saying any perception of collusion between the police and drug syndicates would not only ruin the image of the force, but also hamper any efforts to combat the drug menace.

“Many social ills and crimes are committed as a result of drug influence, so an all-out war against drugs must first start from the police who are entrusted to fight drugs, by making sure all personnel are drug-free,” he said.