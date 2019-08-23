Shell workshop underscores passion for safety

BINTULU: Shell Malaysia continues to highlight safety as its key perogative in its latest workshop in Bintulu for taxi drivers.

Shell MDS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd general manager Chris Schultz said in the next few weeks, there will be an influx of people coming to its plant for the turnaround activity till end of October.

“This is a scheduled maintenance activity as part of our commitment to ensure our operation is safe at all times. Throughout this period, we are expecting about 3,000 people to support us in completing work. Some may be driving and carpooling but some will rely heavily on taxi services.

“For that reason, we want them to be assured of their safety while using public vehicles such as taxis in Bintulu. It is not just for their safety, but also the safety of people and public of Bintulu,” he said during the #ShellSelamatSampai Bintulu Taxi Drivers Outreach programme yesterday.

Schultz said taxi drivers have an important role to play, not just to ensure the safety of passengers when commuting in their vehicle, but to leave them with a lasting impression of Bintulu.

“Hopefully it will make them return, besides telling positive and good stories of their experience here. Together, we can make Bintulu a safe and liveable town,” he said.

It was important for Shell to provide awareness on road safety that includes defensive driving techniques, driving etiquettes, knowledge about security features, vehicle and factors that can help drivers to understand the importance of road safety.

In the meantime, Schultz also welcomed the state director of Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) Razami Razami Mohamad Jamali for joining them to ensure the learning module of this workshop including customer service and public relations, are compliance with the public transportation requirement.

Over the past years, Shell MDS have also conducted similar workshops with taxi drivers in Miri and Kota Kinabalu.

“Our main objectives in organising this workshop are to share the Shell’s safety culture with the community, to avoid untoward accidents from taking place.

“In Shell, our aspiration every single day is to achieve Goal Zero. It means, no incident and no one gets hurt. Everyone gets home safely. We want this to be the same for you. It is our way of giving back to the community.

“Having been in Bintulu for 25 years, we are part of the community, and this is our contribution to support Bintulu in achieving its aspiration to become a friendly, industrial town,” he added.

“We believe in sharing our safety culture with the community and has extended our road safety advocacy to taxi drivers in Bintulu, incorporating defensive driving technique, to ensure that the local community benefit from this safety intervention,” he said.

Shell has been in Bintulu for 25 years and its operation in Tanjung Kidurong is the world’s first gas-to-liquids plant and it has recently celebrated its silver jubilee anniversary.

A total of 43 Bintulu taxi drivers received the certificate of achievements yesterday after completed the one-year long road safety programme. The certificate presentation ceremony was conducted by Bintulu District officer Muhammad Dino Amid.

Yesterday, another 50 Bintulu taxi drivers attended the defensive driving technique workshop.

“I hope this workshop will turn you into a much more confident road safety ambassador and the ambassador of Bintulu, particularly to visitors and tourists coming to this town,” said Schultz.