Smoother Miri-Bintulu traffic when Bakun Interchange ready next year

KUCHING: The traffic flow between Bintulu and Miri will be further eased when the Bakun Interchange is scheduled for completion in June next year.

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU), in a statement published in its website (www.panborneo.com.my), said construction was now focused on deck slab work on the three-span and 85-metre long interchange.

“The deck slab and road work will be carried out simultaneously.

“This interchange will ease the traffic plying between Bintulu and Miri,” it said, quoting LBU project manager for Bakun Junction-Sungai Tangap stretch (Works Package 10 – WPC10), Chong Cheong Leong.

WPC10 is divided into three sections, namely, Bakun with a construction stretch of 40km and Niah with 37km and 1.5km of Nyabau Interchange which is the longest interchange in Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project.

Other than the road work and Bakun and Nyabau interchanges, construction of this works package also involves two other interchanges, namely, Niah and Mile 5, a layby in Suai, five bridges, 51 bus shelters and a pedestrian bridge.

Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit Sdn Bhd is the main contractor.

The statement also quoted Chong as saying the project team was also currently working on the sub structure and super structure of the five-span Sungai Suai Bridge.

“We hope to complete this 150-metre bridge by June next year,” he said.

On the road work, Chong said 1km of first carriageway which had been paved up the binder course level in Suai (CH.38+000 to CH.39+000) was already opened to road users.

“In the next few months, we try to open another 10km of first carriageway along the stretch in Suai. Once this 10km first carriageway is opened to traffic, we will move on to work on the second carriageway,” he said.

LBU is the project delivery partner for Pan Borneo Highway, which involves 1,077km stretch of the highway in Sarawak comprising 11 works packages (WPCs).

The first WPC stretching a distance of 32.77km from Telok Melano-Sematan has already been completed in January.