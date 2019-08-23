Strong wind during thunderstorm rips roof off district office

KUCHING: The roof of Bau District Office was partially destroyed by strong winds on August 21.

In a statement, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it received a distress call at 6.55pm.

Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds was said to have ripped a section of the roof of the office building before it crashed onto the roof of an adjacent office building.

During the thunderstorm, Bomba Bau also received calls of trees being uprooted at Jalan Seringgok and Jalan Kampung Buso Bau.

The uprooted trees did not damage any property.