SUPP regains SMC, MBKS chairman posts

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has gotten back the chairman’s post of both Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, however, chose to downplay the party regaining the MBKS top post, saying that even though new Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng was a member of SUPP, he was picked to helm the council as he was the best person for the job and not because of his political affiliation.

“Dato Wee Hong Seng is a SUPP member. (His appointment as mayor) is not so much (about the post going) back to SUPP. We (Sarawak government) want to select the best people to do the job.

“It is good that SUPP has many members to choose from, and so important that we choose the right people and the best people for the job,” he told reporters in a press conference held by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here yesterday.

Dr Sim added that Wee, who is currently a commission member of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), will bring a breath of fresh air to the administration of Kuching South.

The 57-year-old Wee will replace Dato James Chan, whose term expires on Aug 31.

“Wee’s seven years of experience as member of DBKU will be vital to forge greater working relationship between Kuching South and Kuching North.

“He brings fresh air (to the administration). DBKU and MBKS are twins, so they need to work hand-in-hand, otherwise ‘gaduh’ (clash with each other) due to the shared boundary,” said Dr Sim.

He also lauded Chan for doing a ‘fantastic’ job as mayor over the past 11 years, but said he was now looking forward to having ‘younger people’ carry out the job.

“There has been so much speculation (over who will be mayor). I am so happy that the chief minister has selected the best person for the job,” added Dr Sim, who is minister in charge of MBKS.

The Kuching South mayor’s post was held by politicians nominated by SUPP from 1988 (the year Kuching attained city status) until 2006, when the party lost badly in the state election that year.

The late Chong Ted Tsiung became the first non-politician appointed to helm MBKS in 2006, and was succeeded by Chan in 2008 following his demise. Chan’s term was due to expire on Dec 31 last year but was extended.

Wee, who is also Sarawak Body Building Association president and India Street Pedestrian Mall management committee chairman, could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim also expressed his delight over the state cabinet’s approval of SUPP Pelawan branch chief Clarence Ting as SMC chairman.

“SUPP is very happy that it (appointment) was approved by the cabinet for it to be endorsed by the TYT (Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud). In Sibu, we need a strong chairman who has new ways of doing things,” he added.

Parti Bersatu Sarawak senior vice president Datuk Tiong Thai King, who is Dudong assemblyman, has been SMC chairman since 2004 from when he was still in SUPP.