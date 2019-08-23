Systems disruption continues at KLIA

SEPANG: The systems disruption, which among others, causing flight delays, still persisted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Friday.

The airport operator, Malaysia Airports said their team was still in the midst of stabilising the system at 6 am today.

Passengers have been advised to reach the airport at least four hours before their flight departure time.

The disrupted connection, started since Wednesday night, had affected key airport systems such as WiFi connection, Flight Information Display System (FIDS), check-in-counters and the Baggage Handling Systems (BHS).

Malaysia Airports said to mitigate the situation, all 38 remote bays at KLIA main terminal had been utilised to cater to aircraft that are not able to proceed to the scheduled gates as they are still being occupied.

Four additional buses have also been provided, as well as ground handling services for the airlines, in order to facilitate passenger movements to ferry them to the remote bays from the terminal and vice versa.

“We had also extended the operating hours at all our other airports nationwide last night in order to cater to the delayed departing flights from Kuala Lumpur,” it said.

As at 10 pm Thursday, 68 delayed flights have been reported.

Malaysia Airports said they had also provided free parking for all passengers who parked at KLIA main terminal (Block A, B, C and D) till 6 am today as many had encountered delays of arrival flights.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all passengers,” said Malaysia Airports. – Bernama