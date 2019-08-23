Tar-sealed road from Kuching to Kapit almost ready, Ngemah/Temalat stretch nearing completion

KANOWIT: The eagerly awaited ‘missing link’ connecting Ngemah in Kanowit district and Temalat in Song district is now almost completed, with only 200 metres left to be connected.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing said the 9.2km stretch, which is the only section left to connect Kanowit and Kapit, is currently being constructed.

“I spoke with Public Works Department Central Region manager Cassidy Morris and he told me that the road will be fully completed by August next year.

“That means I can drive on a tar-sealed road all the way from Kuching to Kapit,” he said when officiating at Sengayan/Rantau Dilang Road opening ceremony held at Rumah Dominic Merikan today.

However, Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development said that they decided not to connect the last 200m until other works on the 9km stretch are completed.

“The contractor can connect it if we tell him to do so.

“But we have to wait because we do not want motorists to use the road while it is being constructed,” he explained.

The ‘missing link’ in Ngemah/Temalat section is part of the 83km-Kanowit/Kapit Road.

It is the first of the two-phase project, which commenced construction in February last year.

The second phase will be the construction of 5.1km stretch Ngemah/Nanga Ngungun by-pass.

At the moment, drivers from Kapit and Song are using an alternative road within a plantation to reach Kanowit and Sibu.