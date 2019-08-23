Three men injured after lorry overturns

KUCHING: Three men were rushed to Serian Hospital when the lorry they were in crashed and overturned at Bukit Begunan, Jalan Sri Aman-Serian around 9am yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), one of the two passengers in the lorry managed to jump out of the moving vehicle just as it was about to crash.

It is believed that the 30-year-old driver lost control of the lorry, causing it to skid to the side of the road and overturn.

At the scene, Bomba personnel managed to rescue the lorry driver and the second passenger from the wreck.

The rescuers were assisted by a nearby company who came with a backhoe.

The operation ended at 10.56am. Also present at the scene were the police and medical staff from the Pantu Health Clinic.