Transport minister checks out KLIA situation before flying to Penang

SEPANG: Despite the ongoing systems disruption at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport which has caused flight delays, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook successfully boarded his flight to Penang this morning to attend an official event.

According to the minister’s press secretary Lim Swee Kuan, although there was a slight delay in his flight, Loke understood the challenge faced by airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and the minister and his delegation waited patiently along with other passengers throughout the entire process from check-in until departure.

Before departing for Penang, Loke took the opportunity to observe the situation at the airport with ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, and both men received a briefing on the problem by MAHB officers.

The systems disruption, which began on Wednesday night, affected main systems such as the WiFi connection, flight information displays, the check-in process and baggage handling.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the minister said he was informed that MAHB had undertaken various efforts to improve the situation and this included replacing hardware.

“We hope this problem will be resolved as soon as possible. Thank you to all KLIA/klia2 workers who are working overtime to rectify the situation”,” Loke had posted. –

Bernama