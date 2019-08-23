Water supply interruption for Sibu circulated on WhatsApp is fake news, SWB says



SWB’s official Facebook page has put up a notice about the fake news.

SIBU: The Sibu Water Board (SWB) has clarified on its Facebook page today, debunking a water supply interruption notice circulating on WhatsApp as fake news.

The WhatsApp message carried a notice that stated that the whole town would face water supply interruptions for several days due to main pipe maintenance along the Pan Borneo Highway.

SWB informed customers to be wary and to only trust official sources regarding such news.

The WhatsApp message had earlier urged Sibu folk to prepare themselves by storing enough water to brace for water supply interruptions.