Woman suffers injuries after car collides with lorry on Jalan Miri-Bintulu

MIRI: A woman in her 30s sustained injuries after the car she was driving collided with a lorry at KM118 of Jalan Miri-Bintulu this morning.

A team of seven firefighters from Miri Fire and Rescue Station led by senior fire officer II Abg Muhammad Fhazil, who were in the midst of conducting fire extinguishing operation in Kuala Baram peat soil areas, were deployed to the scene after the station received a distress call from IPD Niah at 10am.

Upon their arrival at 11.24am, the team found the injured victim, who was earlier extricated by members of the public, and immediately took her to Niah Health Clinic for further treatment.

It was learnt that the lorry driver was not injured.

The firefighters continued to clean up debris following the incident and the operation ended at 11.35am.