10km Bakun Junction-Sungai Tangap stretch to open soon

KUCHING: Another 10km of the Pan Borneo Highway carriageway for the Bakun Junction-Sungai Tangap stretch near Bintulu will be opened to traffic in the next few months.

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) announced this in its website yesterday, adding the first 2km of carriageway in the same stretch had already been opened since the past two months.

“We are now working on the first carriageway, and once we have paved it up to the binder course level, we will open it to traffic before moving on to the second carriageway,” said Chong Cheong Leong the LBU project manager for Bakun Junction-Sungai Tangap stretch (Works Package 10 – WPC 10).

Other than the road work, Chong said the project team was also working on two interchanges in Suai and Niah.

“We are currently working on the bored piling work for the three-span Suai Interchange. We expect this 85-metre long interchange to be completed by August next year.

“As for Niah Interchange, which is also three-span, we are currently working on its superstructure. Hopefully, we can complete it by May next year,” said Chong.

On a related matter, Chong said work on the three bridges, namely, Sebubuk, Sekaloh and Sungai Tangap was already at the tail end.

He added the first carriageway of the three bridges was expected to be opened to road users by end of this year.

“Once it is opened to traffic, we will move on to work on the second carriageway of the three bridges,” he said.

As for the 170-metre long Niah Bridge, work is now focused on bored piling and its sub structure. This six-span bridge will be completed by November next year. WPC10 is divided into two sections, namely, Bakun with a construction stretch of 41km, and Niah 37km.

Other than the road work, construction of this works package also involves four interchanges, namely, Bakun, Suai, Niah and Mile 5-Nyabau, a layby in Suai, five bridges, and 51 bus shelters.

Pekerjaan Piasau Konkerit Sdn Bhd is the main contractor for WPC 10.