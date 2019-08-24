Awang Tengah: Forest Dept, SFC to undergo strategic restructuring

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will review the roles and responsibilities of the Forest Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in enhancing the state’s forest and wildlife management.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says through restructuring, the functions previously held by the SFC would be brought back to the department.

On the other hand, the management of wildlife and national parks, which has been under the department all this while, would be taken over by the SFC, he adds.

“Through this restructuring, a group of SFC staff will be transferred to the (Forest) Department and I hope this would carried out well and be beneficial to all parties,” he said at the department’s ‘Excellent Awards’ ceremony at a hotel here on Thursday night.

The department also held a ‘Mini Creative and Innovative Group (KIK) Convention’ at the event, in commemoration of the department’s 100th anniversary.

Awang Tengah’s text-of-speech was read out by Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Forest Department Sarawak (FDS) director Hamden Mohammad and the deputy director Jack Liam were also present.

On the launched forest landscape restoration programme, Awang Tengah gave his full support for it and hoped that it could deal with the issue of forest degradation and addressing unique areas such as those in national parks.

Accordinng to him, seven areas have so far achieved the Forest Management Certification status. “Although the size of these areas may seem small, the effort does allow these forests to be on the world map as ‘well-managed areas’.”

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Urban Development and Resources II, regarded the certified recognition as allowing timber products in the country to continue being in high demand in the international market, in that the management of forest is in accordance with the international standards.

“As we know, the timber industry has long been the backbone in developing the state and its people. Therefore, we cannot rely entirely on existing sources of incomes such as royalty collection and cess, as we have limited logging activities and have not renewed the timber licence after expiry.

“The Forest Department is encouraged to continue exploring new sources of incomes that can be generated from our forests, such as the carbon trade and water supply for daily and industrial use,” he said.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah reminded the department staff to strive in improving their skills by mastering the digital technology, which would not only improve their marketability, but to also ensure that the forest in Sarawak would be well managed and protected.

He said this was vital in view of the world being under the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), which saw the Internet of Things (IoT) moving into all aspects of daily life.

“Today, the distribution of information and promotions exceeds the mainstream media – it now includes the use of social media such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which have become the main sources for the community to obtain the latest information.

“As we use the opportunity by capitalising on the media to disseminate information and promotion of our services to the public, there are also unscrupulous people who misuse them by throwing allegations and criticism against the government. It is disappointing that some civil servants also belong to this group, in that they believe the ‘fake news’. They have low social media literacy to evaluate the authenticity of what is being uploaded online,” he elaborated.

Adding on, Awang Tengah said this group must know and observe the boundaries of communications, respect the social media ethics and avoid making any comment that could damage the image of the government’s departments and agencies.

The Thursday night event comprised the presentation of the awards to 63 staff members of the department, in recognition of their outstanding work performance last year.

Additionally, 12 groups also competed in the Mini KIK Convention where they showcased their own innovative products.

Team Flares came out tops, with Diamond and Otai placing respective first and second runners-up.

These top-three groups would represent Sarawak at the upcoming national-level KIK competition, set to be held in Melaka.

The presentation of FDS Director Awards 2019 for the management and professional categories, as well as tokens of appreciation to 13 retiring staff members, were also held.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Hamden viewed this year as a very special one for the department, in that it signified the centennial celebration of its formation.