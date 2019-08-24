DCM: 200m more to connect Kanowit and Song by road

KANOWIT: Road construction to connect Ngemah in Kanowit District with Temalat in Song District is now just 200m short of completion.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing said the total 9.2km-stretch was the final section left to connect Kanowit and Kapit.

“I spoke with Public Works Department (JKR) central region manager Cassidy Morris and he told me that the road would be fully completed in August next year.

“That means I can drive on a tar-sealed road all the way from Kuching to Kapit,” he said when opening the Sengayan-Rantau Dilang Road at Rumah Dominic Merikan yesterday.

However, the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development said the last 200m would not be connected until other works on the final section reached completed.

“The contractor can connect it if we tell him to do so. But we have to wait because we do not want the public to use the road while it is being constructed,” he explained.

The ‘missing link’ of the Ngemah-Temalat section is part of the 83km-Kanowit/Kapit Road.

It is the first of two phases of construction, which commenced in February last year.

The second phase will involve the construction of the 5.1km Ngemah-Nanga Ngungun Bypass.

Currently, drivers from Kapit and Song use an alternative road within a plantation to reach Kanowit and Sibu.