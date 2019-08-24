Dialogue between public, SUPP Dudong takes place tonight

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch will host a dialogue with the people at the premises on No 73, Tekam Road here tonight.

Scheduled to commence at 6.30pm, the session is set to gather representatives from the SUPP branch including its chairman Wong Ching Yong, Youth chief Benjamin Tian, and Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck.

In a press statement, a SUPP Dudong spokesman called upon residents to turn up at the event, which would also conduct free blood pressure and blood sugar checks to those attending.

The spokesman said those present could voice out problems to SUPP Dudong, like those pertaining to roads, drainage, as well as water and power supply.

Expected to be present are also other SUPP branch leaders and local councillors.