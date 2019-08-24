Don’t rush Jawi writing implementation – Ghapur

TAWAU: Former Kalabakan MP Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh has called on the state government not to rush the implementation of Jawi writing in the Bahasa Melayu Year 4 subjects in Sabah schools.

He said the decision should be made only after discussion with schools involved, especially SJK in Sabah that has no Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) but school board instead.

For the record, in the cabinet meeting held on August 14, the government decided to go ahead with the introduction of Jawi writing, but the implementation will be made only if the PIBG agrees.

Education and Innovation Assistant Minister, Jenifer Lasimbang in her statement before this said that Sabah accepted the Education Ministry’s decision to introduce Jawi writing in national schools.

Ghapur questioned why the schools in the peninsula were given the choice to implement or not to implement, but in Sabah, the decision was accepted without any discussion with the schools involved.

According to him, there are Chinese parents who met him and expressed aggrieved if the decision to implement Jawi and Khat writing is done without any discussion.