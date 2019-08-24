E-hailing driver’s cheating cases deferred as complainants want to withdraw police reports

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here set September 3 and 24 to re-mention the cases of an e-hailing car driver charged with two counts of cheating over car purchase deals.

On the first count, magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun deferred the case of Lim Guan U after the complainant, Kennedy wanted to withdraw his police report against the accused.

Kennedy, who was present in court, testified from the witness dock that he wanted to withdraw his report against the accused as the latter had returned the money and that Kennedy had also made another police report to withdraw his previous report against the accused.

However, the magistrate explained that the case would be postponed while pending an instruction from the deputy public prosecutor’s office on the status of the case since Kennedy did not wish to proceed with his police report against the accused.

The accused had allegedly cheated Kennedy by making him into believing that he (Lim) could sell a car to him, causing Kennedy to transfer RM43,000 to the accused’s bank account at Lintas Plaza in Luyang on May 8.

The charge was under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

On the second count, the accused was alleged to have cheated Jinsun for the same deal and allegedly induced Jinsun to give the accused RM28,000 cash in three transactions in front of a shop in Damai here on April 3.

The court adjourned the case after Jinsun, who was also present in court and made a statement on oath that he wanted to withdraw his police report after both him and the accused claimed that they would settle the matter outside court.

However, Jinsun informed the court that he had yet to make another report to withdraw his earlier report against the accused and that the accused had also not returned his money back.

The accused is currently released on court bail, pending disposal of the cases.