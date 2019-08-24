Fama targets RM150,000 in sales during state-level carnival

MIRI: Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) Sarawak is targeting RM150,000 in sales during the state-level carnival and the ‘Jualan Terus Dari Ladang’ (Straight-from-the-Farm Sale) now happening at Bintang Megamall here.

Fama Sarawak director Shahid Abu Bakar says the high target is set following the encouraging response to the first day of the carnival, which was yesterday.

“As of this (yesterday) afternoon, several booths even recorded about RM2,000 in sales despite selling their produce/products at cheaper prices than those in the markets outside. Generally, all the 35 participating entrepreneurs recorded good sales today.

“We expect increased sales today (Saturday) and Sunday, with more customers from Brunei coming down to the carnival,” Shahid said when met at the carnival site.

He added that Fama Sarawak had also worked closely with the Tourism Malaysia office in Brunei to promote the state-level carnival, being held now after a hiatus of many years.

“This carnival is part of our ongoing efforts to assist entrepreneurs in Sarawak who receive guidance from Fama to promote and market their products or produce locally and abroad.

“Apart from sales, we also encourage business-matching with the producers and dealers of the various products and produce – ranging from fresh agricultural and fisheries produce direct from the farms, and also processed products,” he said.

Shahid also called upon the public to support the carnival and the ‘Jualan Terus Dari Ladang’ programme, where a variety of quality and fresh agriculture and non-agriculture produce are being sold at reasonable prices with discounts of between five and 20 per cent.

Several other public-oriented activities are also being held from 10am to 10pm daily. Among them are busker performances, traditional cake-making, fruit-eating contest, children’s colouring contest and puzzle games.

Meanwhile, several participants and patrons interviewed were very pleased that Fama was conducting the programme.

“Thumbs up to Fama, our sales today are very good despite the few people (coming). This morning alone, we have recorded sales of about RM600,” said Rusaimah Sani, the manager of Permata Bumi Enterprise – a company specialising in making fish-based snacks.

Nasrul Abdul Rani, who specialises in pepper sauce, agreed.

“I sold about RM400 worth of sauce as at this afternoon, and I am optimistic that sales would pick up tomorrow (today) and on Sunday”.

Meanwhile Jackie Pang, a former Shell staff member, commended Fama and the carnival participants for the quality produce and products offered.

“This programme is an ideal one-stop centre to get fresh and quality produce – a great event to boost the local economy too.”