Fishmongers caught selling bombed fish to lose licences

KOTA KINABALU: Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Junz Wong said the government was determined to eliminate fish bombing in the state.

“Fish bombing is not only illegal but it is very destructive and dangerous to living things including human lives.”

“It also destroys the coral and its ecosystems, and hence fish living ground,” Junz said when commneting on the seizure of bombed fish at the Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (Safma) market recently by Marine Operations Force (MOF).

During the joint operations carried out by MOF and Sabah Fisheries Department, 50 kilograms of bombed fish were seized worth RM700 at the Safma market.

“We will not tolerate any forms of illegal fishing methods and will go to the bottom of this fish bombing issues,” Junz stressed.

He also said that he had directed the Safma management to cancel licences of fishmongers at the market if they were found guilty of selling bombed fish.