Fook Loi opens first Proton Flagship 4S at Inanam

KOTA KINABALU: Fook Loi Corporation (Sabah) Sdn Bhd has opened the first Proton Flagship 4S in the country at Inanam, near here.

Executive Director of the corporation, Thomas K.Y. Chin said that the facility costing RM17 million to set up, is equipped with a showroom and service centre as well as provides Proton spare parts and body and paint spraying services.

It is presently the largest of such facility under a dealership.

“The entire land area where this facility is built on is three acres. The showroom is nearly 16,000 square feet while the service centre which has a total of 18 service bays is about 20,000 square feet,” he said.

“ore service bays meant less waiting time for customers seeking to service their vehicles, he said.

“Patrons can view all the latest Proton models at our showroom and there are also ample parking areas.”

In addition, it also has two vehicle spray booths.

Proton’s Network Support Division’s director, Tony Thinagharan said that Proton aims to have more 3S and 4S outlets in the future.

These outlets provide more than one service such as showroom and services, and are larger in sizes.

With regard to the flagship 4S outlet in Inanam, he said that such facilities strive to provide premium experience to their customers.

“We believe that the positive experience will be an attraction for customers to come,” he said.

Presently, nearly 100 people are employed there and this is expected to increase by 10 percent within three months.

Also present was Proton’s Group Corporate Communications director, Vijayaratnam Tharumartnam.