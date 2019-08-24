MeSTI boosts credibility of Sarikei food manufacturers

SARIKEI: Eleven local food manufacturing companies yesterday received “ Food Safety Is the Repsonsibility of Industry” (MeSTI) certification under the Ministry of Health’s food safety assurance programme (PJKM).

Sarikei Divisional Health Officer, Dr. Emmanuel Joseph Fong who presented the certificates during a ceremony yesterday, said that MeSTI was a minimal PJKM certification to control processing operations in food manufacturing premises compared to other certifications such as Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP); Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), ISO 22000, etc.

Holders of GMP or HACCP issued by the ministry will enjoy the advantage to get “fast track” approval for the issuance of MeSTI, Fong said, as they were not required to undergo auditing process.

“This certification project helps to ensure all manufactured food were safe for consumption,” he said, adding that the Food Cleanliness Regulation 2009 made it compulsory for owners of food manufacturing premises to observe PJKM’s requirements.

Among those present were divisional epidemiology officer Dr Johnny Kelah, assistant environmental health officer Mathew Anderson, District Mara Office representative Ruddy Abdul Rahman, as well as representatives from Sarikei District Council.

“Given the advantage of the certification especially in gaining public confidence, we call on more owners of food manufacturing premises to apply for MeSTI certification.”

The participants were required to strictly observe PJKM requirement under the supervision of local Health Office for a period six months in order to qualify for MeSTI certification which valid for a period of three years, he added.

Those seeking further information on MeSTI certification can contact their office through by calling 084-651086; fax to 084-654402 or visit the ministry’s website at fsq.moh.gov.my.

Recipients of MeSTI certificates yesterday were Rahmat Jayaniaga Sdn Bhd, Novelty Harvest Sdn Bhd., Yien Hung Sea Products Cold Storage Enterprise, Sarikei Ice Cubes, Micro Bakery, Mahsal Sdn Bhd and Lung Hing Bakery and Confectionery.

Another four recipients on “fast track” basis were Straits Sea Foods Trading Co Sdn Bhd, Multiocean Seafood Sdn Bhd, Drintek Sdn Bhd (holders of GMP and HACCP) and Dapur Sajian dietetic Dan Sajian Hospital Sarikei (holder of GMP).