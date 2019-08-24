Ministry to draft policies on mental health management

KUCHING: The Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development will work to formulate policies on mental health management.

Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said a workshop on Mental Health Management in Sarawak was the first step in establishing understanding and cooperation between various government agencies and non-governmental organisations to more effectively manage mental health issues.

“Through further research and resolutions achieved, it will be a turning point for the ministry to develop strategies and formulate policies for managing mental health issues, to achieve social well-being in the community,” she said in her keynote speech – delivered by Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus – for the dialogue ‘Let’s Talk about Suicide Prevention’ yesterday.

The workshop was held by the ministry’s Social Development Council.

Fatimah said the ministry is focused on erasing the ever-present stigma surrounding those suffering from mental health issues.

She asserted that silence and stigma have prevented those in need from seeking help, adding that this could lead to suicide.

Fatimah pointed out that suicide was the second leading cause of death among those aged between 15 and 29; with the majority of suicides occurring in low- and middle-income countries where resources for identification and management were often scarce.

“As such, the ministry is very passionate in erasing the stigma and enabling widespread help to those who are in need of mental health assistance.

“It is a very serious issue, which needs to be addressed immediately as it is directly related to other social issues such as homelessness, drug and substance abuse, and domestic violence – which are the various social issues taken care of by the ministry.”

Fatimah also pointed out that the media played a key role in efforts to reduce and prevent suicides by minimising the publicity given on suicide coverage.

“In the printed media, highly publicised stories that appear in multiple programmes on multiple channels seem to carry the greatest impact – all the more so if they involve celebrities.

“However, media reports on persons who were in adverse life circumstances but who managed to cope constructively with their suicidal thoughts have been associated with decreases in suicidal behaviour,” she said.

Those with suicidal thoughts or suffering from general distress can call Befrienders volunteers and counsellors, including doctors, on 082-242 800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily.