Multi-agency force set to tackle fires at ILP Miri in effort to lower API readings

MIRI: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Army Force (APM) and Naim’s volunteers are teaming up to put out the raging peat soil fire behind Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP Miri) today.

According to a statement from the Secretariat of the Disaster Management Committee, a total of 60 personnel including Naim’s volunteers to tackle the area as they struggle to bring down the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading.

As of 10am, API at ILP Miri recorded a reading of 190. It increased steading from only 126 at 6am today.

Another station – SK Kuala Baram 2 also increased to 149 at 10am from only 118 at 6am.

Miri station on the other hand recorded a moderate API reading of 69 at 10am.

Zone 6 Bomba senior fire superintendent II, Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee when contacted today said the operation involving the three agencies and Naim had started at 8am.

“The smoke was very thick yesterday, especially last night, and our focus today is to put out the raging fire and smoke,” he said.

When asked on why there was a drop in the API reading yesterday from hazardous levels of more than 400 on Thursday, Nizam said it was because the wind has swept the smoke towards Brunei.

“However, if you look at today’s API, it started to increase again due to a change in wind direction. Hopefully, we will be able to control the smoke today,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bombardier CL-415 aircraft belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has called off its water bombing operation here.

It is understood that the aircraft has returned to Subang for maintenance.