Perak MB to meet Yong over Exco post

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will meet Paul Yong Choo Kiong soon to discuss his position in the state executive council now that the latter has been charged with raping his maid.

“I have yet to meet him. We will discuss (the matter) when we meet because I feel the state government administration should be given priority.

“Insya-Allah (God willing) at the meeting we will sort out whatever problems there may be,” he told reporters after the opening of the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, here today.

Ahmad Faizal was asked to comment on Yong’s reluctance to take leave from his Exco post after he was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with raping his Indonesian maid at his house last month.

Yong, who holds the Housing, Local Government, Public Transport and Non-Islamic and New Village Affairs portfolio, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Yong, who is Tronoh assemblyman, refused to go on leave despite having been advised to do so by Ahmad Faizal pending the disposal of his court case, saying he wants to continue serving the people.

In TELUK INTAN, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming declined to comment when asked whether the party would take action against Yong.

He said any statements made relating to the case could spark various reactions and be considered sub judice.

“The case is now in court, so we cannot comment on it. I will not issue any statement on the issue for now. Thank you,” he told reporters when met after launching a 62nd National Day celebration at the Teluk Intan leaning tower.

On July 9, Nga, who is also Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Teluk Intan MP, had said in a statement that appropriate action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation by the authority against Yong. – Bernama