Pustaka Miri to hold Customers’ Day Aug 26-27

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, (Pustaka) Miri is holding Customers’ Day at Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel on Aug 26 – 27 from 8.30am to 5pm.

Members of the public are invited to visit the booth to find out more about the library and its services. Visitors can register as Pustaka members. Membership is free for those aged four years old and above with exclusive merchandise for new members at the booth.

Members may borrow up to 10 books at any one time for two weeks and renewable online, by phone or at the service counters. They also have the privilege of using the printing service, access to online databases and free Internet/WiFi service in the library, among others.

For more information, call 085-422525 or e-mail to Suria Sonia Ahip Abdullah ([email protected]) or Siti Rohana Saat ([email protected]).