Sarawak Matta Fair returns with more offers

KUCHING: The Sarawak Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Fair is back, happening at Boulevard Shopping Mall until Aug 25, from 10am to 10pm daily.

This year’s event promises a host of exciting holiday and tourism deals to visitors.

According to Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the fair remains the best platform for promoting attractive destinations in Sarawak.

Members of the public, especially the avid travellers, would be able to enjoy a myriad of holiday and tourism packages as well as special flight tickets during this period.

“Congratulations to the organiser of Sarawak Matta Fair 2019, which is into its 15th year, for successfully launching a very meaningful programme that contributes to the tourism sector in the state.

“I hope the people, especially those who love to travel, would visit Sarawak Matta Fair 2019 to enjoy the holiday and tour packages and flight tickets,” he said at the opening ceremony yesterday.

Abdul Karim said this time, there would be 73 booths housing travel and tour agents, and also representatives of airlines.

“This certainly gives travellers a great deal of choices for vacation and travel packages, as well as affordable flight ticket prices to travel to their desired destinations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Matta deputy president Mohd Akil Mohd Yusof regarded the fair as the best platform to support the domestic tourism industry.

“It also helps the government to increase the number of tourist arrivals and make the Visit Malaysia Year and Visit Sarawak Year campaigns a success,” he said.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture director Suriya Charles Buas, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor, and Matta Sarawak chairperson Lina Tsen Pei Tsin were also present at the event.

For more information about Matta Fair 2019, call 082-545 298 or send emails to [email protected]