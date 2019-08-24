Shoplifting: Police looking for two women

LAHAD DATU: Police here are looking for two women who were caught on CCTV allegedly stealing some goods from a health and beauty shop here on Thursday.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said both of the suspects in their 20s and 30s were caught shoplifting by the CCTV in the premises at about 8.30 pm.

He urged members of the public with any information on the whereabouts of both suspects to immediately inform the Lahad Datu Police Headquarters.

“The public can also contact investigation officer, Sargeant Azmer at 089-881 255,” he said.

Nasri added that the case has been classified under Section 380 of the Penal Code.