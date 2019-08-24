Strive to empower people, ministers reminded

KANOWIT: Those appointed as ministers and assistant ministers in the just-restructured Sarawak cabinet line-up must use the opportunities given to them to empower the people further.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing also calls upon them and all members of the civil service to work together in ensuring success in the implementation of projects.

“It would be difficult if we did our work, but others did not do theirs. It’s the same for longhouse chieftains, the ‘penghulus’ and the councillors. You got to work as a team.

“We are like in one boat. If the skipper, peddlers and those given the task to empty the water from the boat did not do their job, we would sink upon passing the rapids,” said Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, at Rumah Dominic Merikan here yesterday prior to officiating at a ceremony to mark the completion of the Sengayan/Rantau Dilang Road.

Earlier, Masing thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for giving PRS the opportunity to continue being in the Sarawak cabinet.

In the announcement made by Abang Johari on Thursday, Masing was named the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, a slight change from his previous portfolio as the Minister of Infrastructure, Development and Transportation.

Other PRS members in the line-up are Datuk Liwan Lagang as Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity, Datuk John Sikie Tayai as Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Native Laws and Customs), Datuk Snowdan Lawan as Assistant Minister of Youths and Sports, and Malcolm Mussen Lamoh as Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

On Sengayan/Rantau Dilang Road, Masing said the works kicked off in October 2011, with the intention for it to become a gravel road. However, the people were dissatisfied by this, which was proven when Barisan Nasional (BN) failed to garner votes in the last election, he said.

“The people should not be angry for too long, now that the road has been upgraded into a tar-sealed road. Show your support to us in the next election,” he said.

On a separate matter, Masing advised the longhouse villagers in the area to think of ways to develop their land with the availability of a new road. Stretching 9.7km, the Sengayan/Rantau Dilang Road is set to benefit seven longhouses and two primary schools in the area.

Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang, Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, political secretaries to the chief minister Maurice Giri, Edwin Banta and Tapah Ata, as well as Public Works Department (PWD) Central Region manager Cassidy Morris, were also present at the event.