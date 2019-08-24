Warm welcome overwhelms Lee

MIRI: The newly-minted Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin touched down to a warm welcome at Miri Airport yesterday afternoon.

Community leaders, organisations and party members congratulated Lee – who had been promoted from an assistant minister to a full minister – with a lion dance performance at the airport.

“With this new appointment, I will bear a new responsibility and that I will do whatever I can to serve Sarawak and of course, the people of Miri,” he said,.

Lee stressed the importance for all to work together towards the growth of Sarawak, for more progress and development.

“I am ready to work with Datuk Sebastian Ting and advise him. Because we are doing it for the people and for Sarawak,” he added.